Kishida To Zelensky: Japan Will Continue To Actively Support Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida on Monday.

According to Ukrinform's correspondent in New York, Zelensky presented the Japanese premier with an Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, First Class.

"This is an award from all Ukrainian people for the strong support that Japan has provided since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion," Zelensky said.

He thanked Kishida for the financial and humanitarian assistance from Japan, numerous technical projects, as well as for the support of the Peace Summit and the Peace Formula.

According to Zelensky, a "bridge to the next step - strategic partnership" is being built between the two countries.

Kishida, in turn, noted that since the beginning of the war, he had "immediately decided to take a firm position against Russia, as it undermines international law."

Kishida emphasized that Japan would continue to actively support Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, Zelensky held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro.

Photos: Volodymyr Ilchenko