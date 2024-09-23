Ukroboronprom Corporatizes Three More Enterprises

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three more limited liability companies will be established as part of Ukrainian Defense JSC (Ukroboronprom) under Ukraine's defense industry reform.

That's according to Ukroboronprom press service, Ukrinform reports.

“The Supervisory Board of Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company has decided to establish limited liability companies on the basis of three state-owned enterprises,” the statement says.

Capacities of Ukraine's defense industry already double what budget can cover -

As noted, the state-owned enterprises will finally be transformed into LLCs after the relevant state registration procedure.

As reported, as part of corporate governance reform at Ukroboronprom JSC, 42 enterprises have already been transformed into business companies (LLC/JSC), including 14 in 2024.