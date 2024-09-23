Ibovespa Holds Steady Above 130,000 Points Despite Fiscal Pressures

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock faced a challenging start to the week on Monday, September 23. Fiscal concerns weighed on the Ibovespa index, yet it managed to stay above the 130,000-point mark.



This resilience came from the strong performance of market heavyweights Vale and Petrobras, coupled with gains in New York stock exchanges.



The Ibovespa closed Monday's session down 0.38% at 130,568.37 points. The US dollar ended the day at R$5.5353, up 0.26% against the Brazilian real.



Investors reacted to the government's latest Bimonthly Report of Primary Revenues and Expenses for the 4th bimester, released the previous Friday.



The federal government announced an additional budget freeze of R$2.1 billion ($379 million). However, they also reversed a previous R$3.8 billion ($686 million) contingency from July.







This resulted in a net decrease of R$1.7 billion ($307 million) in spending cuts, reducing the total from R$15.0 billion ($2.71 billion) to R$13.3 billion ($2.40 billion).



The market had anticipated a new freeze of R$5 billion ($903 million), which would have brought total spending cuts to R$20 billion ($3.61 billion).



Finance Minister Fernando Haddad reassured the public that government spending remains within the fiscal framework rules. He expressed confidence in meeting this year's public accounts target.



Vice President Geraldo Alckmin echoed this sentiment, promising strict adherence to the fiscal framework during an event at the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp).



Among individual stocks, Santos Brasil saw a remarkable surge of over 19%. This jump followed news of Opportunity selling its 48% stake to container shipping company CMA CGM.

Key Developments in Brazilian and U.S. Stocks

Analysts from Bradesco BBI and Ágora Investimentos suggest that this deal could have implications for merger and acquisition negotiations.



Specifically, it may affect discussions involving Wilson Sons' controlling block. Itaú BBA highlighted the potential for a bidding war for the remaining 52% stake in Santos Brasil.



On the downside, Usiminas led the losses after JP Morgan downgraded its recommendation from buy to sell. The bank also slashed its price target for the steel company's shares from R$11 to R$5.50.



Vale's stock defied the downward trend in iron ore prices, which have been under pressure due to weak Chinese demand and increased supply.



Iron ore futures for January on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 4.5% to $93.38, the lowest level since August 17, 2023.



Petrobras shares also rose, bucking the trend of falling oil prices. Bank stocks, however, declined across the board amid low financial flows.



In the US, Wall Street ended on a positive note, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones reaching new closing highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.28%, the Dow Jones gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq increased by 0.14%.



Investors are now eagerly awaiting new inflation data, particularly the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE ) index.



Federal Reserve officials, including Raphael Bostic and Neel Kashkari, provided insights on potential interest rate cuts. Kashkari expects an additional 50 basis point reduction by year-end.

