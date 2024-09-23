DTE Energy Statement In Response To Third-Party Audit Of Electric Distribution System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE (NYSE:DTE) today released the following statement from Matt Paul, president and chief operating officer, DTE Electric, in response to the third-party audit of the electric distribution system issued by the Michigan Public Service Commission.

“We remain laser-focused on delivering on our commitment to our customers - reducing power outages by 30% and cutting outage time in half by 2029.

“To meet that commitment, as well as the customer service standards set by the Michigan Public Service Commission, we've been making significant investments as part of our accelerated plan to quickly transition to a smarter grid, aggressively trimming trees, updating our existing infrastructure and rebuilding significant portions of the grid.

“We appreciate the audit team confirming that DTE's proposed investment plan will deliver the dramatic improvement in reliability that our customers demand and deserve in the next five years as well as recognizing the talent and experience of our team. They also point out that our plan is both ambitious and aggressive, and we accept that challenge.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our processes and programs and thank the audit team for recognizing our progress, as well as providing recommendations on improvements we can make to better serve our customers.

“We are currently reviewing the full report and will provide a formal response through the regulatory process. We look forward to continuing to work with the Michigan Public Service Commission on ways to provide our customers with cleaner, more reliable, and affordable energy.”

