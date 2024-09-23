120-Year-Old Mosque In Ahmadli Settlement Restored By Heydar Aliyev Foundation
9/23/2024 3:13:55 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A 120-year-old mosque in the Ahmadli settlement was commissioned
after a major renovation. Azernews reports, citing
Azertag that the renovation and restoration works in the mosque,
constructed in 1904, were carried out at the initiative of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva,
Vice-President of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, and family members
visited the Ahmadli settlement mosque.
On the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which
immediately responded to the appeal of the residents of the
settlement, renovation and restoration works were carried out on
the facade of the mosque and around it. Additionally, places of
worship for men and women, ablution rooms, ceremonial house have
been reconstructed, with landscaping works carried out outside the
mosque.
Landscaping works were carried out, and green areas were laid
out on a number of central streets of the settlement and at the
main entrance of Ahmadli settlement, with preservation of original
appearance.
The monument complex located in the settlement and the park
around it have been reconstructed and green areas laid out, with
the preservation of unique architecture of the settlement.
