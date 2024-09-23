Zelensky Meets With Scholz In New York
Date
9/23/2024 3:13:26 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York.
According to Ukrinform's correspondent in New York, the meeting took place in the building of the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN.
On Monday, Zelensky is also expected to meet with the leaders of states and international organizations and members of U.S. Congress. After lunch, at around 15:00 (22:00 Kyiv time), the president will deliver a speech at the Summit of the Future.
Photo credit: Volodymyr Ilchenko
MENAFN23092024000193011044ID1108705877
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.