Lebanon: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 182 People, Injures 727

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Casualties in the Israeli occupation's on southern Lebanon went up to 182 and 727 injuries, said a source at the Lebanese on Monday.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), the Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health revealed that among the were children, women, and first responders.

Meanwhile, Caretaker of Public Health, Dr. Firas Abiad, would hold a press at 5:30 pm local-time Monday, in which he will discuss the health impact of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon. (pickup previous)

kbs









MENAFN23092024000071011013ID1108705611