Lebanon: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 182 People, Injures 727
BEIRUT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Casualties in the Israeli occupation's airstrikes on southern Lebanon went up to 182 and 727 injuries, said a source at the Lebanese health Ministry on Monday.
According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), the Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health revealed that among the victims were children, women, and first responders.
Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Abiad, would hold a press conference at 5:30 pm local-time Monday, in which he will discuss the health impact of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon. (pickup previous)
