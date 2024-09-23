India Has Held Out Its Hand Of Friendship To Dissanayake

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) .Colombo, September 23: India has held out its hand of friendship to the new Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Indian Prime Narendra Modi has tweeted saying:“Congratulations @anuradisanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region.”

END



ADVERTISEMENT