عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Has Held Out Its Hand Of Friendship To Dissanayake

India Has Held Out Its Hand Of Friendship To Dissanayake


9/23/2024 2:59:31 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) .Colombo, September 23: India has held out its hand of friendship to the new Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted saying:“Congratulations @anuradisanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region.”

END

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN23092024000191011043ID1108705531


NewsIn Asia

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search