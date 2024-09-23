(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Collopy is the champion of the 2024 Poker Masters presented by the PokerStars NAPT. Collopy cashed in four consecutive events during the eight-event series, amassing $521,600 in prize money and securing the coveted Poker Masters Purple Jacket. He also earned a $25,000 PokerGO Tour® (PGT®) Passport and a PokerStars Pass for his victory.

The 2024 Poker Masters, held in Las Vegas at the PokerGO® Studio, saw Collopy finish second twice, third, and sixth at four final tables, accumulating 522 points to top the leaderboard.

Continue Reading

Jim Collopy crowned 2024 Poker Masters champion.

Jim Collopy is the winner of the 2024 Poker Masters presented by the PokerStars NAPT

Post this





- Event #3: $10,100 NL Hold'em - 6th place for $47,000

- Event #4: $10,100 NL Hold'em - 3rd place for $105,300

- Event #5: $10,100 NL Hold'em - 2nd place for $142,500

- Event #6: $15,100 NL Hold'em - 2nd place for $226,800

With his exceptional consistency, Collopy moves into seventh place on the PGT leaderboard, having earned nearly $2,000,000 during the 2024 PGT season. He has 1,574 points from 15 cashes this PGT season. The current PGT points leader is Jeremy Ausmus with 2,369 points. The top 40 point earners from the PGT regular season qualify for the season-ending PGT Championship that boasts a $1,000,000 prize pool.

Next up for the PGT is the season's second edition of the PGT PLO Series presented by PLO Mastermind. PGT PLO Series runs October 14-22 at the PokerGO Studio and features nine PGT-qualifying events. Poker fans can visit PokerGO for the PGT livestream schedule.

For the latest PGT news, event schedules, leaderboard updates, and more, please visit PGT .

About PokerGO®

PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company delivering industry-leading programming around the world to consumers. PokerGO delivers more than 100 days of live poker annually. PokerGO's video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker. For more information, visit . Become a part of the PokerGO community on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , and Discord , and by listening to the PokerGO Podcast . Shop the best and newest poker apparel and more at href="" rel="nofollow" pokerg .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PokerGO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED