Nosedive In Eurozone Economic Activity
9/23/2024 2:18:18 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Preliminary Eurozone PMI estimates sent the EURUSD down 0.67% over the hour, as they were much weaker than expected and increased pressure on the ECB to continue easing monetary policy.
This is not the first time that a significant divergence of preliminary PMIs from expectations has become a driver of the European currency market. In terms of impact on the EURUSD, they rival the US employment data.
