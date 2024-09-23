Springboks Score Consolation Win In Final ODI

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): South Africa have trounced Afghanistan by seven wickets in the third and final match of the One-Day International series at the Sharjah Stadium.

Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first - a decision that backfired. The hosts were bundled out for 169 runs.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the only Afghan batter to hit a half century. He slammed 89 off 94 balls, but his dismissal at 132/7 led to Afghanistan's collapse, with key batsmen Rahmat Shah, Shahidi and Ikram Alikhil getting run out.

In response, the visitors chased down the target comfortably in 33 overs for the loss of only three wickets, chalking up a consolation win.

Aiden Markram stabilised the innings after the tourists found themselves at 80 for three. Markram remained unbeaten on 69 and Stubbs contributed 26 not out.

Mohammad Nabi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar and Farid Ahmad Malik grabbed a wicket each for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan have already won the series, outclassing the opposition in the first two encounters.

Shahidi commented on the match and series, stating:“Feeling very happy with the series win. I would be happier if we had won this match as well, but today, the run-outs were a big reason why we didn't finish on top.”

