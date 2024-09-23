Jawzjan Female Artists Urge Government To Organise Art Exhibitions

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHEBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Some women artists in northern Jawzjan province have asked the to organise art exhibitions in support of their profession especially painting and drawing.

Khushina Khurrami, one of the artists involved in drawing and painting for the past 11 years told Pajhwok Afghan News that she was a tenth class student of the school when she embraced this art.

She has no academic studies in painting or drawing art but she learned the skill in by attending short-term tuitions.

Khushina said:“I was very interested in this art because had the support of my family, I hope to meet my hopes, I spend most of my time in drawing on the walls.”

So far I had painted, wrote and sold over 200 paintings of which most of them were the orders I got from people. Her paintings are mostly welcomed by the people in Jawzjan and Balkh provinces.

She explained that the message of most of her drawings was to promote peace, reciprocity, high thoughts, struggle for success, condemnation of violence against women at family and society level.

Referring to financial problems, she said:“Our business was very good in the past, were received many orders, I painted on the walls in school and we (artists) got a significant income too.”

Khushina said, in contributed 8,000 afs monthly to my family expenses, but now I can't pay even 1,000 afs.

She asked the government of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to provide female artists more employment opportunities and arrange more exhibitions for their artistic work.

Gita, another artist of the same province has similar demand from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government, she said she painted and wrote dozens of boards during the past eight years of her career.

Gita said:“I got no order from my customers recently, nor painted new boards ... now I can't paint or write on wall as I did it in the past.”

She has also called on the officials to provided artists employment opportunities and arrange art-exhibitions.

Provincial Information and Culture director Maulvi Saifuddin Motasim told Pajhwok:“To help such female artists within the framework of Sharia law, we use our efforts to arrange artistic exhibitions along with the help of other different organizations.”

Aw/nh