UNGA: Egypt, Zambia Seek To Strengthen Cooperation In Various Sectors

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) NEW YORK – Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Abdelatty expressed his satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly since the Egyptian President's visit to Zambia last year.

He expressed his desire to hold the Egyptian-Zambian Joint Committee meeting as soon as possible, focusing on advancing and strengthening bilateral relations in areas such as infrastructure, energy, agricultural processing, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and education.

The two ministers also discussed enhancing regional cooperation and integration, particularly within the COMESA regional trade bloc. They agreed to intensify consultations on multilateral issues concerning matters of shared interest within regional and international organisations.