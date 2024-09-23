Beltone, Madkour Group Sign EGP 400M Leasing, Factoring Agreement

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Beltone Holding announced that its subsidiary, Beltone Leasing and Factoring, has signed a leasing and factoring agreement with Madkour Group, amounting to a total of EGP 400m.

The agreement includes a sales and leaseback arrangement for Madkour Group's administrative unit assets at the“Zizinia” project in New Cairo, valued at EGP 300m. Additionally, the agreement provides EGP 100m in factoring to support the Group's working capital needs and the growth of its projects across the country.

This partnership reaffirms Beltone's commitment to providing support and advisory services to help companies achieve their expansion goals.

Amir Ghannam, CEO of Beltone Leasing and Factoring, stated:“This agreement underscores our strategic approach to delivering customized financial solutions that empower companies across diverse sectors to drive their expansion plans. By fostering sustainable economic growth and creating job opportunities, it strengthens our leadership position in the leasing and factoring market.”

Mostafa Madkour, Chairperson and CEO of Madkour Group, commented:“We are proud to collaborate with Beltone Leasing & Factoring. This is a significant step forward for Madkour Group, strengthening our financial position and enabling us to pursue new growth plans in various markets.”

Beltone Leasing and Factoring was recognized as the fastest-growing company in Egypt's financial leasing and factoring sector. It has secured a prominent market share and completed numerous deals with leading companies across various industries, including healthcare, education, real estate, manufacturing, construction, industry, transport, and logistics. With a paid-up capital of EGP1 billion, it is the largest financial leasing company in Egypt.