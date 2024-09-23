MEDIA ADVISORY - International Pipeline Conference & Expo: Major Events
9/23/2024 11:16:21 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT: We are pleased to share the following major events taking place during the International Pipeline conference and expo in Calgary from September 23-27, 2024. The event is open to media from September 24-26, 2024.
REMINDER: All registered media must obtain their accreditation badge from the registration area. Media accreditation must be visible at all times and cannot be shared with others. The Press Office is located in room 206 and will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 10:00 a.m. to 5 :00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 26.
WHEN: Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27, 2024
WHAT: Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Exhibition opens at 12:00 p.m.
Over 300 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations and cutting-edge technologies View the exhibition floorplan here . Knowledge Bars – 10:30 a.m.
Located in Hall A and B Details here . Plenary Session Special Sessions and Panels
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Exhibition opens at 10:00 a.m.
View the exhibition floorplan here . Knowledge Bars – 10:30 a.m.
Located in Hall A and B Details here . Special Sessions and Panels Executive Leadership Panel – 3:30 p.m. Industry Reception
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Exhibition opens at 10:00 a.m.
View the exhibition floorplan here . Knowledge Bars – 10:30 a.m.
Located in Hall A and B Details here . Special Sessions and Panels
For more information on the conference, expo and other special features, please visit .
*Please note, schedule is subject to change.
WHERE: BMO Centre at Stampede Park
20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary, AB T2G 2W1
For media inquiries, please contact:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403.585.4570
...
