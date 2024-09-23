Explore Authors Magazine Releases Its List Of Hot New Books To Read This Fall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Device Trial by Tom Breen

Wenyu Lake by John H. Zane

Imperfectly Perfect by K.G. Milewski

It's pumpkin season. Time to curl up with a blanket and a great from Explore Authors Magazine's recommended list of hot new to read this fall.

- Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In Deathless by Shayn Fite, a world overrun by bloodthirsty creatures reign supreme in a post-apocalyptic future. Humanity's only glimmer of hope is a young man in search of a champion in this thrilling sci-fi fantasy. Lost Tracks Publishing, 979-8218396725

In this enthralling environmental disaster thriller set in China, a dedicated inspector becomes a target of corrupt officials and other shady and dangerous characters while trying to save a beautiful lake from pollution in Wenyu Lake by John H. Zane Bedford Street Books, 979-8218495282

Why Americans Have It All Wrong : An Alternative Way to Find Happiness-Tales and Tips from a Corporate Lawyer Turned Expat Now Semi-Retired Real Estate Investor by David Rosenfield is an insightful and inspiring read for readers contemplating the path to a more fulfilling life. Buck the Trend Press, 979-8218500481

Antietam Affairs by Dennis Roumm is a fascinating time-bending journey that spans from the Civil War to the modern era, in a mind-bending story about past lives and a love that withstands the test of time. Rocinante Press, 9798991418102 COMING SOON.

It's My Birthday by Linda Luke is a beautifully illustrated and charming children's book about a young man whose birthday is...(gulp!) forgotten, in this adorable story with an endearing message. COMING SOON.

Imperfectly Perfect by K.G. Milewski follows the life of a recently divorced woman coming into her own in this captivating slice-of-life set on the ocean in Cape Cod. Pretty Mama Cares Publishing, 979-8-9900887-0-2

The Device Trial by Tom Breen follows lawyer Brian Bradford who finds himself embroiled in a legal battle with a powerful pharmaceutical company forcing him to engage in unethical conduct to survive, in this thrilling and suspenseful legal drama. BBradford Books, 978-1941859698

In Deadly Deception by Shana Liddell, after losing her mentor's support, a woman finds herself battling her sanity and the motives of the people close to her in a thriller that will leave you questioning everything. Cadence Waves Press, 979-8330266166

Death by Distraction: The Purpose and Derailment of Humankind by Ryann Van Tine takes an informative look at destructive and manipulative patterns behind social media and other distractions that harm humankind, and how to break the cycle. Memento Publishing, 978-1778353215

A peaceful people and the heroes destined to save the world must fight off a dangerous alien invasion in the fast-paced, futuristic sci-fi fantasy, Tales of Perdia: Trials of the Guardians by Steven Hitchcock C&L Books, 979-8218478223, COMING SOON

In MoonShine Madness by Rich Finley, intrigue in a small town arises when a body is found near a pond, leading a photojournalist down the rabbit-hole of moonshine alcohol in search of the truth as he investigates the murder. COMING SOON.

Come to the Lights by Chika Agbayi explores the beauty and wonder of life, love, and spirituality in this thoughtful collection of poetry. Agbayi also releases his novel, The Love of the Reap, which tells the story of love, friendship and betrayal, a warrior must fight against time when strange but dangerous beings emerge. Frankmond Books, 9798991062800 and 9798991062824. COMING SOON

In the Demanding River by Cheryl J. Corriveau, a woman leaves the real estate business for the treacherous world of boat sales where she finds herself in danger on more than one front in this thrilling suspense. Endless Endeavors Publishing, 979-8987233122

Lucid Dreaming by Rome, a young man struggles with his thoughts, dreams, medications, and mental health in this intriguing slice-of-life that blurs the line between daydreams, memories, and reality. Lizard Shenanigans Publishing, 979-8-9913024-0-1.

In Seasons, Maria Koval provides an insight and all-too-important look at the impact of emotional and mental health, post-partum, and depression, to finding happiness and in this inspiring self-help memoir. Matstepkoff Press, 979-8218490966 COMING SOON

The Tangled Web by Cheryl J. Corriveau follows a widow who is reinstated into the FBI while tracking the man she once loved across the globe in this exciting international spy thriller. Endless Endeavors Publishing, 979-8-9872331-0-8

In the follow-up to Operation Arrow Fletcher, in Burying the Shadow by James Thomas Byrnes an agent must find a serial killer in a game of cat and mouse before her sister meets a grisly fate in this thrilling read. Stoney Creek Press, 979-8990760233

In the third book of Carl Messinger's riveting high concept series, Endless Beginnings, Natalie faces trials and tribulations when one of her planes is hijacked as she also grooms her successor in the airline industry. JKL Publishing, 979-8330273379

In A Soldier's Hell by William A. King, a young man in the 1860s is drawn to the front-lines and his own personal hell on the battlefields of Petersburg and Virginia, and must learn to find peace and forgiveness within himself following the war. COMING SOON.

A wounded soul meets a spiritually filled woman in this exemplary dramatic slice-of-life, God in the Midst of Finding Grace by Raul Romero, 979-8218478582.

Only in America: Our Sayings, Expressions, and Pearls of Wisdom by Jacqueline "Jackie" K. Hughes is the complete guide to American idioms and expressions. Visit Heaven Press, 979-8218490324. COMING SOON

Beanstalker by Edward Kenny reimagines Jack and the Beanstalk in this fun and beautifully illustrated play for youth and adult readers-like. Bluebird Publishing, 979-8985998726

A gripping memoir about a man's life as the son of a pastor in the Bible Belt of Tennessee, in Things I Never Told My Father Growing Up Gay as a Preacher's Son by Jeffrey L Carrier. Anson Breck Publishing, 979-8990311701

A popular freelance shutterbug's life takes a thrilling turn when she meets a fiery professor and art appraiser after her father dies, leaving behind an expensive art collection with clues to a secret treasure in The Philanthrope and the Appraiser by Amelia Paramour.

Perceptions of You by Alexis Nicole A wonderful collection of short stories A wonderful collection of short stories and poetry that weaves a tale of mental health and how to live with it. Silverarcher Publishing, 979-8218418885

Explore Authors Magazine curated these exciting new titles and book releases from New Book Authors Publishing.

