Transperfect Recognized In Valuable 500 Directory For Commitment To Accessibility  

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced it has been recognized for its accessibility services in the Valuable 500 Directory, the world's first global directory of disability inclusion specialists.

The Valuable 500 is a global collective of partners and companies dedicated to ending disability exclusion. It focuses on driving systemic change by bringing together businesses committed to creating inclusive environments for the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities worldwide. The organization facilitates collaboration among its members, ensuring they have access to the knowledge and tools needed to embed disability inclusion into their business strategies.

TransPerfect's inclusion in the Valuable 500 Directory underscores its commitment to ending disability exclusion for all people. Its solutions ensure that brands' software, websites, and mobile apps are accessible to all. Services are designed to assist people who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, or who have limited vision-in addition to people with physical or cognitive conditions.

Phil Shawe, President and Co-CEO of TransPerfect, stated,“We are honored to be recognized by the Valuable 500. Ensuring accessibility for all customers, audiences, and users is an essential priority for us, both directly and on behalf of our clients.”

