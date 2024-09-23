Aqueous Vets® Awarded Large Ion Exchange PFAS Treatment Plant Project In Colorado

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Mirka Wilderer, president and CEO of AqueoUS VetsREDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AqueoUS Vets® (AV®), a leading and supplier of water systems to remove PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs), has been awarded a project by PCL under a construction management at risk (CMAR) contract for the South Adams County Water and Sanitation District, in Commerce City, Colorado. Through its Concept to Commission approach, AV will assist in the design, manufacturing, and commission services for seven PF12-620 LowPro® pressure filtration systems and supply of ion exchange (IX) resin with prefilters at the District's Klein Water Treatment Plant (WTP) pioneering PFAS filtration in the state.“AqueoUS Vets' technical ability and capability to offer filtration systems designed around the best filtration media based on water quality at the Klein WTP is what made AV stand out among other competitors,” said Dr. Mirka Wilderer, president and CEO of AqueoUS Vets.“We are thrilled to have been awarded this project as it will be the largest IX Resin PFAS Treatment plant in Colorado to date, providing the District an effective treatment option to manage PFAS.Through voluntary testing, the District discovered PFAS in its drinking water supplies in 2018. The Klein WTP utilizes granular activated carbon (GAC) to treat its water, which is one of the best available technologies for PFAS. The current GAC system does not have the capacity to treat the levels of PFAS detected sustainably into the future. The District is investing in an IX resin PFAS removal treatment plant to meet the newly adopted maximum contaminant levels imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency. Operational costs will be reduced due to longer media life, reduced energy costs via the LowPro® design, and the District will need to purchase less water as a result of the new treatment technology.The unique design of this project includes a lead-mid-lag system with three vessels in series versus a regular two-vessel system. The lead-mid-lag solution allows for the utilization of 100 percent of the IX resin in the lead vessel before requiring a change out. To remove PFAS and other CECs, AV will provide Purolite A694E IX Resin and AV12-620LP IX LowPro® Systems to meet the specific needs of the Klein Water Treatment Plant.About AqueoUS Vets ®AqueoUS Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect our health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV's turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit AqueousVets .

Megan Sweat

Boeh Agency

+1 772.538.1959

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.