Qatar University Researchers Featured In Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% Scientist Rankings

Doha, Qatar: Several researchers from the College of Pharmacy (CPH) at Qatar University (QU) have earned a place in the prestigious Stanford/Elsevier 2024 Top 2% Scientist Rankings.

This ranking recognizes exceptional contributions to various scientific fields, reflecting both single-year achievements and career achievements.

These distinctions highlight the profound impact these researchers have had on their disciplines, enhancing Qatar's growing reputation for research excellence.

The Single Year Achievement Category of the Top 2% Scientist Rankings focuses on researchers who have made outstanding contributions within a specific year.

This category, specifically highlighting achievements for 2023, celebrates researchers who demonstrated a particularly high influence and productivity in their respective fields within the last year.

Among those recognized in this category are several key researchers from CPH at QU: Prof. Alaaldin M. Al-Kilany, Prof. Abdelbary El-Hissi, Assoc.

Prof. Muhammad Abdul Hadi, Prof. Derek Stewart; Dr. Usman Abubakar; Prof. Hesham M. Korashy; Prof. Feras Q. Alali; and Prof. Mohamed Izham.

On the other hand, the Career Achievement Category honors those whose sustained contributions have had a long-lasting impact on their respective fields.

This recognition reflects decades of dedication, leadership, and consistent high-level research output.

Two researchers from CPH at QU were acknowledged in this category for their remarkable lifelong contributions: Prof. Abdelbary El-Hissi and Prof. Feras Q. Alali.

These researchers have been instrumental in advancing knowledge and fostering innovation within their fields, enhancing the scientific community's ability to address critical global health challenges.

This achievement not only highlights the individuals' exceptional contributions but also enhances QU's standing in the international scientific community.

The recognition of both short-term and long-term achievements signifies the depth of expertise within QU's College of Pharmacy, ensuring continued leadership in research and innovation for years to come.