NYX Professional Makeup Announces Who Stole Halloween? Campaign Inspired By Warner Bros. Spooky Characters And DC's Super-Villains

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Beauty Brand Offers $10,000 Reward to Solve Mystery featuring Global Reality TV Stars as Fan Favorite Characters and DC Super-Villains

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup is entering their villain era! The beauty brand announced today the launch of the "Who Stole Halloween?" campaign, a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, inspired by iconic villains of Warner Bros. live action films and DC's Super-Villains.

Wanted for criminally deceptive pro artistry, NYX Professional Makeup introduces NEW limited-edition offerings to its existing portfolio of SFX makeup products.

Christine Quinn of“Selling Sunset” as Catwoman in the NYX Professional Makeup“Who Stole Halloween?” campaign.

DJ Pauly D of“Jersey Shore” as The Joker in the NYX Professional Makeup“Who Stole Halloween?” campaign.

Nene Leakes of“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” as Poison Ivy in the NYX Professional Makeup“Who Stole Halloween?” campaign.

The SFX artistry-driven campaign stars a diverse cast of reality TV "baddies" from some of the most popular franchises, including DJ Pauly D of "Jersey Shore" as The Joker; Nene Leakes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" as Poison Ivy; Christine Quinn of "Selling Sunset" as Catwoman; Cely Vasquez of "Love Island USA" as Freeze; Whitney Adebayo of "Love Island UK" as Freddy Krueger, and Tasia Hafenstein of "Love Island Australia" as Beetlejuice.

This year, Halloween has been stolen! NYX Professional Makeup is challenging viewers to follow along and solve the mystery of "Who Stole Halloween?" for the chance to win a cash prize of $10,000. The mystery will unfold with a reality-TV inspired series starring the mischievous cast, following the drama behind-the-scenes of the beauty brand's Halloween shoot.

Each episode will include clues pointing to the villain who stole Halloween, prompting fans to vote for the chance to win. The episodes will be available on NYX Professional Makeup's social channels beginning October 1st, and audiences can cast their vote at nyxcosmetics/whostolehalloween.

"Halloween is our favorite time of year!" said Denée Pearson, NYX Professional Makeup's Global Brand President. "At NYX Professional Makeup we own Halloween and push the limits of artistry and entertainment. We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring these iconic villains to life with a global 'who dunnit' mystery! Who do you think stole Halloween?"

Known for professional, accessible artistry, NYX Professional Makeup has once again partnered with globally renowned SFX makeup artist, Mimi Choi, to create six exclusive character looks; the brand will release step-by-step character tutorials for beginners and professionals alike to achieve.

Adding to their existing portfolio of SFX face paints, the brand has launched new SFX FACE & BODY PAINT PALETTES: creamy, smudge-resistant, and highly saturated one-swipe magic paints; limited-edition BUTTERGLOSS METALLICS in "Ice" and "Blood" shades; and easy-glide SFX PAINT & BODY STICKS in seven colors.

The limited-edition collection will be available to purchase globally, nationwide, and online at nyxcosmetics.

For more Halloween inspiration, visit nyxcosmetics and @nyxcosmetics on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube.

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of

Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on

.



About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup

