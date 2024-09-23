Modeone Announces Day-One Support And Full Compatibility For Iphone 16 And Ios 18

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Matthew Rasmussen, CEO, ModeOneIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ModeOne , the leader in targeted, remote mobile data collection, is pleased to announce day one, full, quality-assured support of the new line of Apple 16 devices following Friday's hardware release, and the recent software upgrade to 18.ModeOne's patented SaaS solution enables remote, same-day collection and analysis of data from smartphones for legal hold, corporate compliance, and internal investigations. As the iOS 18 and iPhone 16 release dates approached, ModeOne, a certified Apple developer, rapidly adapted its framework and tested the new Apple products to remain the only system capable of targeted, truly remote smartphone data collection–with no interruption to service.“ModeOne continues its commitment to providing industry-leading support and seamless integration, ensuring our clients can meet evidentiary, compliance, and investigation obligations with zero downtime, regardless of the device or operating system being collected,” said Matthew Rasmussen, CEO, ModeOne.New iOS 18 features ModeOne supports for data collection:--Schedule and send text messages up to two weeks in the future. To support this new feature, ModeOne's system now displays the future message the same way Apple will on the iPhone and includes metadata for customers to identify unsent messages that were scheduled to be sent.--Send and receive RCS (Rich Communication Services) messages. Unlike SMS and MMS, RCS enables sending high-resolution media, typing indicators, and read receipts between iPhone users and Android users. Today, ModeOne fully supports RCS messages on Apple devices, including the metadata identification that a message was sent using RCS versus SMS, MMS, or iMessage.--Call recording. Only available on iPhone 15 Pro and later models, users can record phone conversations and save the audio recording and transcript to the Notes app. ModeOne supports the collection of iOS Notes data and will be able to discern that a note was a recorded call and when it took place. It is also working on providing the ability to convert and export Notes to a more friendly, reviewable format.“Organizations can't always prevent employees from updating their phones to the new operating system or a new phone, which means that companies that don't have access to ModeOne are at risk. If an organization is under litigation hold and their collection is scheduled for next week, they won't be able to extract relevant data from their employees' phones if they've prematurely updated,” said ModeOne's Chief Innovation Officer, Ryan Frye.When it comes to the various iPhone 16 models and upcoming features such as Apple Intelligence, ModeOne will continue to research, explore and develop ways to access more information available on these new lines of devices.“Congratulations to the team at ModeOne for being ready to support iPhone 16 and iOS 18,” said Andrew Meinheit, Senior Forensic Consultant at Complete Legal .“We greatly appreciate ModeOne's dedication, especially in light of the fact that other mobile collection tools have yet to provide a timeline for similar support. Your commitment to staying ahead in the industry is truly commendable.”As Apple releases subsequent updates to iOS 18 (i.e. iOS 18.1), ModeOne will be actively monitoring, performing hands-on testing, and updating its framework to provide immediate compatibility with all of Apple's latest products––ensuring attorneys, cybersecurity experts, corporate compliance officers, and eDiscovery professionals can successfully do their jobs. For more information, visit .###About ModeOne Technologies: ModeOne offers the industry's first automated, truly remote mobile data collection solution for evidentiary, compliance, and/or investigation purposes – with global reach and same-day delivery. Our patented SaaS framework helps clients target, collect, process, and review emerging forms of digital data and short-message chat information quickly, accurately and with cost-certainty. It is the first and only data collection solution that doesn't require a physical mobile collection kit or onsite technicians. The data targeting capability protects the privacy of data custodians, and the solution doesn't require custodians to relinquish their devices or interrupt use of their phones during the collection process.ModeOne is a Trusted Partner of the Global EDRM Alliance and a validated technology partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. The company supports litigation services providers, law firms, corporations, government entities, law enforcement agencies, and cybersecurity services firms. For more information about ModeOne, please contact us at ... or visit us online at

