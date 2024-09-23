Russian weapons put on display at Africa’s biggest defense expo

(MENAFN) Russia has made a significant impact at Africa’s largest defense and aerospace exhibition, the Africa Aerospace and Defense (AAD) expo, which opened on Wednesday in South Africa and will continue until Sunday. The event marks its 12th edition and features an impressive display of over 250 military, dual-use, and civilian items by Rosoboronexport, Russia's state arms export agency.



This year’s AAD expo is attracting participation from more than 300 companies, including notable representation from BRICS countries such as China and Brazil. However, the United States, a regular participant in previous years, has withdrawn its presence this time due to unresolved issues related to a long-standing military agreement with South Africa.



Rosoboronexport's exhibition includes a range of advanced weapon systems, showcasing high-profile military equipment such as the Typhoon-K and Tiger mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, alongside upgraded Linza protected field ambulances. The Russian delegation is also presenting modern military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, and various unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including the Yak-130 combat trainer and the Orion-E reconnaissance/strike UAV.



In a significant development for the African market, the agency is unveiling advanced armored vehicle protection systems for the first time. These include Nakidka radio-absorbing materials, add-on slat armor, and explosive reactive armor (ERA) kits specifically designed for tanks and light armored vehicles.



Alexander Mikheev, the head of Rosoboronexport, emphasized the organization's commitment to expanding its presence in Africa through active participation in defense exhibitions. This strategy underscores Russia’s intention to strengthen military ties and enhance cooperation with various African nations amidst a backdrop of shifting geopolitical dynamics. The event highlights the growing interest in defense technologies on the continent and showcases Russia's position as a key player in the global arms market.

