(MENAFN) In a significant engagement, Russian Deputy Foreign Mikhail Bogdanov met with Niger’s ambassador to Moscow, Abdou Sidikou Isa, to discuss strategies for addressing the persistent conflicts in Africa's Sahel region, exacerbated by the rise of Islamic groups. The discussions, held on Thursday, focused on the broader “African agenda,” emphasizing the need for enhanced cooperation between Russia and Niger.



The Russian Foreign Ministry's press release highlighted the importance of strengthening multifaceted ties in the lead-up to the upcoming ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum scheduled to take place in Sochi this November. This meeting aims to consolidate efforts to combat terrorism and promote regional stability.



This dialogue comes in the wake of a tragic attack attributed to an Al-Qaeda-linked group on a military training facility in Mali's capital, Bamako, which left at least 70 individuals dead. The assault, which occurred just days before the talks, underscores the urgent security challenges facing the Sahel. While the military government of Mali has acknowledged some losses, it has not disclosed specific casualty figures, further complicating the region's already volatile security situation.



The jihadist insurgency in the Sahel began in northern Mali in 2012 and has since expanded to affect neighboring countries such as Burkina Faso and Niger. The violence has led to a staggering toll, with over 12,000 casualties—primarily civilians—reported in 2023 alone. Additionally, the conflict has displaced approximately 2.8 million individuals within the region, according to data from the non-profit organization Armed Conflict Location and Event Data.



The talks between Russia and Niger represent a critical step in the international community's efforts to address the escalating violence and instability in the Sahel, highlighting the importance of collaborative approaches to counter terrorism and foster peace in the region. MORE: Why Western ‘help’ is fueling constant chaos in this African nation

