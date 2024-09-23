Data shows Britin`s debt level reaches 60-year high

(MENAFN) The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that the United Kingdom’s national debt has soared to an unprecedented 100% of the country’s annual economic output, marking its highest level since the 1960s. This alarming statistic was published on Friday and highlights a significant surge in government borrowing, which reached EUR13.7 billion (USD18.2 billion) in August alone. This figure not only reflects an increase of over EUR3 billion compared to the same month last year but also stands as the third highest borrowing total recorded for August.



Darren Jones, the Treasury Chief Secretary, attributed the concerning state of public finances to the previous Conservative government, indicating that the incoming Labour Party will face "tough decisions" to address the economic situation. He noted, “When we came into office, we inherited an economy that wasn’t working for working people.” Jones underscored the seriousness of the data, pointing out that the current borrowing figures are the highest for August outside of the pandemic period.



The roots of the United Kingdom’s escalating debt can be traced back to the global financial crisis in 2008, followed by substantial borrowing during the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, sluggish economic growth in the years following these crises has further exacerbated the national deficit.



Economic experts are expressing concerns regarding the United Kingdom’s fiscal landscape. Matt Swannell, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, indicated that the fiscal position remains “challenging” and warned that it could “deteriorate further over the remainder of the year.”



As the government grapples with these pressing financial issues, it faces the critical task of formulating policies that will stabilize and eventually improve the country’s economic outlook. The current debt levels signal an urgent need for effective economic management and strategic decision-making in the face of mounting fiscal pressures.

