Acrobatic Gymnasts Claim Four Gold Medlas In Portugal

Azerbaijani gymnasts have taken the third place in the medal count at the 29th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships held in Guimaraes, Portugal, Azernews reports.

The national team enriched the country's medal haul with four gold, one silver and bronze medals of the championship.

The men's pair consisting of Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev showed high results in the execution of tempo movements and climbed to the third step of the podium.

They have previously won in mixed and balance moves.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002.

The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist