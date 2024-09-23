Acrobatic Gymnasts Claim Four Gold Medlas In Portugal
Azerbaijani gymnasts have taken the third place in the medal
count at the 29th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships held
in Guimaraes, Portugal, Azernews reports.
The national team enriched the country's medal haul with four
gold, one silver and bronze medals of the championship.
The men's pair consisting of Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev
showed high results in the execution of tempo movements and climbed
to the third step of the podium.
They have previously won Gold in mixed and balance moves.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002.
The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a
completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics
events did not remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
