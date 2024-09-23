UAB Partnerystės Projektai Keturi 2024 First Half Financial Statements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB Partnerystės projektai keturi ("the Issuer ") has issued its statements for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2024.

As announced on 8 April 2024, a key event over the reporting period has been the successful Project and its hand-over to the of National Defence of the Republic of Lithuania.

We kindly note the upcoming mandatory partial (50%) repayment of Notes on 28 of October 2024. The funds together with accrued interest will be transferred to investors.

The Issuer has also attached the Compliance Certificate confirming that the Notes comply with their Terms & Conditions.

