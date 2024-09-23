Cybersecurity Top Priority For Northern Business Leaders At Leeds Digital Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAPPED Out panel discussion

KnowBe4 & aql host first ever CyberSecure Leeds event to examine cybersecurity threats confronting businesses today

- Dan Hindley, senior director of sales (UK&I) at KnowBe4LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Last week during Leeds Digital Festival, KnowBe4 , the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, was hosted by aql , one of the world's most innovative telecoms operators to facilitate Knowbe4's inaugural CyberSecure Leeds: Human Risk & Connectivity Summit. The event, which took place at aql's historic Salem Chapel HQ in Leeds, was tailored for business professionals and government officials to learn and develop resilient defence strategies when it comes to phishing, social engineering, ransomware and AI-powered cyber threats.The summit was hosted by renowned cybersecurity expert, Javvad Malik, who also hosted a dynamic panel discussion with other leading cybersecurity professionals, including:Alhannah Crewe, Head of Security Culture at TravelopiaFiona McGregor, Risk Manager at Arm UKStacey Bull, Senior Manager Cyber-Human Threat at Reckitt BenckiserTogether, they explored the cybersecurity behaviours and attitudes of UK workers across remote, office-based, and hybrid environments from KnowBe4's“TAPPED Out” survey - short for Tired, Angry, Pissed, Pressed, Emotional, and Distracted. In an educational discussion, the panel covered the importance of helping employees understand the reasoning behind security measures, how to influence better security habits in their personal lives and how to ensure workers remain engaged in security awareness training.The panel also discussed new attack vectors they're seeing, such as threats over work collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams and false meeting invite scams, as well as the importance of meeting people where they're at to get the most from security awareness training programmes.“The summit provided a valuable opportunity for security professionals in the north of England from SMEs to large enterprises to network, share ideas, engage in discussions, and explore potential collaborations to strengthen security measures,” said Dan Hindley, senior director of sales (UK&I) at KnowBe4.“It was fantastic to bring together like-minded individuals who care about security and want to help businesses in integrating a robust security culture into their daily operations. We are also grateful to aql for partnering with us to improve security education in the face of persistent cyber threats.”Prof Adam Beaumont DL, Chairman of aql holdings, added:“Back in 2006, aql were the first tech business to invest and build infrastructure on the south bank of Leeds, putting the city on the global internet map. Over that time we've had the pleasure to support many businesses in the region and see them thrive. Last year it was my pleasure as a West Yorkshire Deputy Lieutenant to officiate the opening of KnowBe4's offices - our new neighbours. More excitingly, last week, the aql and KnowBe4 team got together to deliver a tech event from aql's historic grade II listed HQ to delegates as part of Leeds' vibrant digital festival.”For more information about KnowBe4, please visit: , and for aql:About KnowBe4KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 70,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.About aqlaql is a global telecommunications enabler, with its UK headquarters in Leeds. aql specialises in providing secure, reliable wholesale access to fixed and mobile networks to government, enterprises and innovators. Its mission is to provide the enabling technology to get tomorrow's innovators to market faster by providing a suite of underpinning services.Established in 1998, aql is responsible for the voice services and numbering of over 100 million numbers. It provides reliable SMS real-time services to banking, finance, education, logistics and many other industries.aql's presence in Leeds is also the hub for many operators global connectivity. This hub has, over the past two decades, catalysed the digital growth of the city region and underpins the resilience of the UK's internet, including hosting the first independent internet exchange to be built outside of London. aql's Chairman and founder is a well known investor and also sits on the board of other high-technology organisations around the globe, from the Africas, to the Nordics.aql(R) (lowercase is a trademark of aq ltd t/a aql).

