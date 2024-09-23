Tuberculosis Diagnostics Test Market To Hit USD 3.7 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tuberculosis diagnostics test is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to advancement in tuberculosis diagnostics techniques.

Tuberculosis Diagnostics Test size will reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2032. Technological advancements in tuberculosis diagnostics are significantly enhancing industry progression by improving the accuracy and efficiency of detection.

Molecular diagnostics, such as nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), and innovations such as GeneXpert have revolutionized TB testing by providing rapid and reliable results. These technologies reduce the time required for diagnosis, enabling earlier treatment and better patient outcomes. The Global Fund noted that in 2024, investments in new TB diagnostic technologies, including GeneXpert and other molecular tests, have increased by 30% compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the development of rapid point-of-care tests allows for TB detection in resource-limited settings, further expanding access to diagnostics. As these technologies continue to evolve, they play a crucial role in ushering in the global market.

Radiographic test to gain popularity for TB detection

The tuberculosis diagnostics test market from radiographic segment will grow rapidly during the forecast period, due to their effectiveness in detecting TB, particularly in patients with non-specific or asymptomatic presentations. Radiographic techniques, such as chest X-rays, are increasingly utilized in large-scale screening programs, especially in high-risk populations. These methods provide a non-invasive and relatively quick way to identify pulmonary TB, aiding in early diagnosis and intervention. Additionally, advancements in digital radiography are improving image quality and diagnostic accuracy, further boosting their adoption in TB detection efforts worldwide.

POCT adoption to address tb burden in remote communities

The tuberculosis diagnostics test market from point-of-care testing (POCT) segment will witness decent development between 2024 to 2032, owing to the growing need for rapid and accessible testing in remote and resource-limited areas. POCT enables immediate diagnosis and treatment decisions, significantly reducing the time between testing and care. This is particularly critical in regions with limited laboratory infrastructure where traditional testing methods are less feasible. Furthermore, POCT supports large-scale screening efforts by providing quick results, which is essential for controlling TB spread in high-burden communities.

Resurgence of TB boosts diagnostic demand in Europe

Europe tuberculosis diagnostics test market size will expand at a notable pace through 2032, because of a resurgence of TB cases, particularly among vulnerable populations such as immigrants, refugees, and those with compromised immune systems. Increased efforts by European health authorities to achieve early detection and treatment are driving the need for advanced diagnostic tools. Additionally, the rising incidence of multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) in the region is prompting the adoption of more accurate and timely diagnostics. Public health initiatives and funding aimed at eradicating TB further support the expansion of diagnostic services across Europe.

Tuberculosis Diagnostics Test Market Players

Major players in the tuberculosis diagnostics test industry include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), bioMerieux SA, Cepheid (Danaher Corporation), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Hain Lifescience GmbH, Oxford Immunotec (PerkinElmer), Qiagen N.V., Roche Molecular Systems Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched real-time PCR kits in India for detecting a range of infectious diseases, including Multi-Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis (MTB MDR) and HIV. Approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and produced with Mylab Discovery Solutions, these kits boost the company's market presence and revenue in India.

