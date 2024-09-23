Colby Lewis Named To 2024 Texas Super Lawyers List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Colby LewisHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Offices of Colby Lewis is pleased to announce that founder Colby Lewis has been named to the 2024 edition of Texas Super Lawyers. This honor, reserved for only 5% of attorneys in Texas, recognizes Mr. Lewis for his outstanding work in personal injury and insurance claims.Mr. Lewis has been included in the Texas Super Lawyers list every year since 2015, a testament to his consistent dedication and success in representing clients throughout the state. In August, he was also recognized by Best Lawyers for his work in Construction Law . He has earned a reputation for his deep commitment to helping individuals facing personal injury and insurance disputes, often handling complex cases involving storm damage , construction defects, and serious injuries.Colby Lewis, who began his legal career defending corporations in high-stakes litigation, shifted his focus to representing individuals and families after years of witnessing the challenges people face in battling large insurance companies. Today, he is known for his ability to navigate intricate legal matters with a focus on achieving justice for his clients. His passion is evident in the strong relationships he builds with his clients, peers, and within the legal community.“I'm grateful to be recognized by Super Lawyers,” said Mr. Lewis.“To be included alongside such talented attorneys, and to have this recognition come from my peers, is truly an honor.”Mr. Lewis has built a strong reputation in the legal community for his strategic approach to personal injury and insurance law, as well as his unwavering commitment to securing fair outcomes for his clients. He is a trusted advisor, friend, and advocate to those facing significant legal challenges, and his practice has earned the respect of both clients and colleagues alike.Texas Super Lawyers, a Thompson Reuters publication, uses a rigorous selection process that includes peer nominations and independent research. Only 5% of attorneys in Texas are honored each year.The Law Offices of Colby Lewis is dedicated to representing individuals in personal injury, insurance claims, and construction defect cases. The firm's mission is to provide high-quality legal representation while delivering just outcomes for clients across Texas.Learn more:Contact:Colby Lewis(866) 265-2948...

