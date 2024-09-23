ISD And URBX Form A Partnership To Optimize Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems Implementations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Integrated Systems Design (ISD), a leading innovator in material handling solutions, is proud to announce an alliance with URBX, pioneers in high-density robotic automation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the world of warehouse and distribution center technology, as ISD is now authorized to design, implement, and support URBX's automated vertical goods-to-person AS/RS solution.The URBX system, born from the innovative minds at Mass Robotics, represents a quantum leap in fulfillment technology. With its ability to reach heights of 125 feet and accommodate 75 levels of double-deep tote storage, the system offers unparalleled storage density, velocity, and throughput capabilities. The system's fleet of free-roaming, dual-robots can fulfill complex, multi-line orders up to eight times faster than traditional systems. Another key benefit is the system's cost-effectiveness allows organizations to meet OPEX restrictions while obtaining a rapid return on investment (ROI).Tony Morgott, VP of ISD, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "At ISD, we've always been at the forefront of warehouse automation. The URBX system aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our clients with the most efficient and innovative solutions. This technology's ability to complete 50-line orders in under 3 minutes is not just impressive – it's revolutionary."The collaboration between ISD and URBX is set to address the growing complexities faced by modern warehouses and distribution centers. "Our clients are constantly seeking ways to optimize their operations in the face of increasing ecommerce and business demands and the need for rapid store replenishment," Rudi Lueg, Chief Commercial Officer at URBX added. "The URBX system, integrated with our advanced warehouse execution systems, offers a scalable, flexible solution that can adapt to our clients' evolving needs."Morgott highlighted the strategic advantage this partnership brings to ISD's clients: "In today's fast-paced retail and e-commerce landscape, speed and accuracy are paramount. The URBX system, combined with our expertise in systems integration, will empower our clients to meet and exceed the intense demands of modern fulfillment. We're not just offering a product; we're providing a competitive advantage."As the warehouse and distribution industry continues to evolve, the ISD-URBX partnership stands ready to lead the charge in innovative, efficient, and scalable automation solutions.ABOUT URBXURBX, launched in 2023 in Boston, MA, is a cutting-edge robotic solution for high-density, high-throughput goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval systems. URBX leverages advanced robotic technology and machine learning software to expedite the order fulfillment process. Engineered to enhance efficiency across e-commerce, distribution, retail, food and beverage industries, the URBX system offers unique features like immense scalability and maximum density. Designed to fit virtually any existing warehouse with vertical heights up to 125 feet and accommodating 75 levels of totes, each capable of holding up to 100 pounds, the system significantly increases storage volume while minimizing footprint. By utilizing a dual-bot system, capable of picking 100 totes per hour (TPH) per bot, URBX enhances efficiency and enables faster order fulfillment. Based in Boston, MA, URBX is revolutionizing the automated warehouse industry by providing unique benefits to retail automation. For more information, visitABOUT INTEGRATED SYSTEMS DESIGN - ISDIntegrated Systems Design is a comprehensive systems integrator of automated solutions for warehouses, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and wholesale applications improving processes and productivity while reducing operational costs. Whether providing consulting services to meet current issues or developing future scalable plans to address industry challenges, ISD creates value for a broad range of industries tailoring systems to clients' specific requirements.ISD expertise ranges from handling, storing, and picking pieces (eaches), cases, pallets, build lines, and special or custom handling solutions. Products and services include: automatic storage and retrieval (ASRS), conveyor, robotics, batch stations, shuttles, pick-to-light, A-Frames, carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), controls, software (including inventory management, WCS, WMS, MES, and ERP).For more information about this release, please contact:

