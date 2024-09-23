Two Wounded As Russian Drone Attacks Bus In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Early on Monday, September 23, Russian forces attacked a bus with an FPV drone in the village of Myropillia, Sumy region, wounding two civilians.

Olena Sharkova, acting head of the Myropillia community, said this in a comment to Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

"An FPV drone hit a bus carrying civilians from the community. The driver and a passenger were in the strike. They were given medical care. The bus was damaged," the report said.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram that following a drone attack on a bus in the Sumy region, two injured people had been hospitalized.

"This morning, on September 23, in the Myropillia community, an enemy FPV drone hit a bus carrying local residents. Two people were injured and evacuated to a medical facility," the post reads.

The administration added that the Russians had committed yet another cynical crime by directing a drone at civilians.

During the night and morning hours, the Russians carried out 22 shelling attacks on border areas and population centers in the Sumy region. Thirty explosions were recorded.

The Verkhnia Syrovatka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Popivka, Esman and Seredyna-Buda communities came under fire.