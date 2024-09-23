Lebanon PM Denounces 'Destructive Plan' Amid Intense Israeli Strikes
9/23/2024 6:02:37 AM
AFP
Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati denounced a "destructive plan" amid intense Israeli strikes Monday on east and south Lebanon and as Israeli Occupation military said it attacked some 150 Hezbollah targets.
"The continuing Israeli aggression on Lebanon is a war of extermination in every sense of the word and a destructive plan that aims to destroy Lebanese villages and towns," Mikati told a cabinet meeting. He urged "the United Nations and the General Assembly and influential countries... to deter the (Israeli) aggression".
