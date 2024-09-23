Russians Hit Kupiansk, Woman Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 23 morning, the Russian forces struck Kupiansk in Kharkiv region killing a woman.

Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 09:00, the invaders struck Kupiansk again. Unfortunately, an 82-year-old woman was killed," the post reads.

The law enforcement officers and emergency services are working on the site, the regional chief added.

According to earlier reports, a private house was partially destroyed in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, and two outbuildings were damaged in Russian shelling. Two women aged 64 and 68 were injured.