Russians Hit Kupiansk, Woman Killed

9/23/2024 5:18:27 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 23 morning, the Russian forces struck Kupiansk in Kharkiv region killing a woman.

Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 09:00, the invaders struck Kupiansk again. Unfortunately, an 82-year-old woman was killed," the post reads.

The law enforcement officers and emergency services are working on the site, the regional chief added.

Read also: Russians shell village in Chernihiv region , two injured

According to earlier reports, a private house was partially destroyed in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, and two outbuildings were damaged in Russian shelling. Two women aged 64 and 68 were injured.

UkrinForm

