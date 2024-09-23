Opera House Opens Under Fidan Hajiyeva's Vocal Music School

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Opera House under Fidan Hajiyeva's Vocal music School has opened
its doors for music talents, Azernews reports. The
event was timed to coincide with the National Music Day.
Welcoming the guests, famous TV presenter Saleh Bagirov noted
that the National Music Day went down in history as the birthday of
the outstanding composer, musicologist, teacher, publicist,
playwright, founder of Azerbaijani professional musical art,
People's Artist of the USSR Uzeyir Hajibayli.
In his speech, Saleh Bagirov hailed the holding of the 1st Fidan
Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival this April for a week
at various stages, noting the festival's continuation in 2025.
People's Artist of Azerbaijan, teacher of the National
Conservatory Fidan Hajiyeva said that the opening of the Opera
House is aimed at developing young people in the field of opera
art, serves the purpose of providing an opportunity for talented
students, graduates of universities and schools to show their work
to the general public.
Within the framework of the project, new operas will be written,
various programs will be implemented, children's operas and ballet
productions will be created for the first time in Azerbaijan,
performances will take place at various stages and universities of
the country.
Many innovations are being prepared for the second Fidan
Hajiyeva International Opera Festival.
Professor of the Baku Music Academy, PhD in Art History,
pianist, composer Konul Huseynova, the spouse of the martyr, pilot,
Lieutenant Colonel Rashad Atakishiyev, spoke about the creation of
the new patriotic opera "Yenilməz Azərbaycan".
Musician and producer Asif Karimov shared his thoughts on the
development of creative art among young people.
The guests were presented with a concert program with the
participation of People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva.
Honored Artist Farid Aliyev, MEZZO Women's Chamber Orchestra,
soloists Emin Ismayilov, Rauf Mammadzade, Javid Alakbarli and young
talents who performed the works of Uzeyir Hajibayli.
Photo Credits: Vugar Imanov
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
