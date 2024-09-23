Chocolate Wrapper Design Competition Offers A Sweet Opportunity To Discover Talent

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 23 September 2024: Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the open call for participation in the Chocolate Wrappers Design competition, organised in collaboration with Mirzam Chocolate Makers. This competition aims to discover creative talent across various fields of culture and arts, supporting and inspiring them to continue their creative passion while providing them the opportunity to showcase their work to a broad audience.

Dubai Culture invites all Emirati and UAE-based artists, practitioners, and designers to submit their ideas and artistic designs for chocolate wrappers inspired by the Burj Rashid Exhibition, which celebrates the 45th anniversary of Burj Rashid in Dubai; Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, the emirate's inaugural biennale dedicated to highlighting the art of calligraphy; Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert Festival, held in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve under the theme 'Stories at One with Nature'; Sikka Art & Design Festival, an innovative platform that brings together various art forms; Hatta Heritage Village, which connects the past and present with its prominent historical landmarks, making it a perfect destination for nature and mountain enthusiasts; and Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, home to Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE's largest open-air heritage museum, where visitors can explore Dubai's rich history and authentic culture.

The competition seeks to highlight some of the most important artistic and cultural projects and events that contribute to enriching Dubai's cultural movement. Submissions will be accepted starting from 23 September, with the final deadline on 23 October, after which a specialised panel of experts, artists, and designers will evaluate the submissions. All winning designs will be showcased at various events organised by Dubai Culture, giving the public the opportunity to explore a range of artworks created by the artists.

The competition is open to all established and emerging artists, practitioners, and designers in the UAE, whether working individually or in artistic collectives. Participants are encouraged to express their diverse visions and are required to submit original and unique designs that reflect their commitment to innovation. The designs must be new, not previously displayed or produced, and must align with the values and traditions of the local community. Participants can also submit up to three designs per theme.



