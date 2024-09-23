Big Boost To Anime & Manga Culture And Creator Economy In India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and & Entertainment Association of India launch WAVES Anime & Manga Contest

NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark initiative to promote anime and manga culture in India, the of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with the Media & Entertainment Association of India (MEAI), has officially launched the WAVES Anime & Manga Contest (WAM! ). This innovative contest is part of the“Create in India Challenge”, aiming to nurture local talent and tap into the growing interest in Japanese manga and anime among Indian audiences.Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology, unveiled the Create in India Challenge-Season One at New Delhi on 22nd August, 2024. This challenge serves as a precursor to the upcoming WAVES summit, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of“Design in India, Design for the World,” articulated during the 78th Independence Day address.About WAM!WAM! offers a unique opportunity for Indian creators to produce localized versions of popular Japanese art styles, catering to both domestic and international audiences. By providing substantial marketing support and opportunities for global recognition, the contest aims to establish a strong platform for creative expression in manga and anime.WAM! features three categories, each offering a unique platform for creative expression:1. Participation Verticals1. Manga (Japanese style comics)- Individual Participation for Student and Professional Category2. Webtoon (Vertical comics for digital mediums) - Individual Participation for Student and Professional Category3. Anime (Japanese style animation) - Team (of upto 4 people) Participation for Student and ProfessionalCategory2. Format & Delivery - script provided on the spot. Participants to generate:1. Manga (Student, Individual) - 2 pages manga with at least 4 panels each, inkand color (physical / digital)2. Manga (Professional, Individual) - 2 pages manga with at least 4 panels each,ink and color (physical / digital)3. Webtoon (Student, Individual): 7 panels with ink and color4. Webtoon (Professional, Individual): 10 panels with ink and color.5. Anime (Student, Teams) - 10 seconds of anime as per the provided script6. Anime (Professional, Teams) - 15 seconds of anime as per the provided scriptCompetition Structure and ScheduleParticipants can compete individually or in teams (of upto 4 people), with separate categories for students and professionals. The event is structured in two levels: state-level competitions across eleven cities and a national-level finale.Each state-level event begins with registration at 9:00 a.m., followed by a welcome and briefing session at 9:30 a.m. The competition runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., featuring a bustling expo and job fair that connects participants with industry opportunities. The day concludes with a wrap-up and celebration from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with activities such as cosplay competitions, musical performances, voice acting sessions and exciting giveaways.Key Dates and Locations for WAM!.WAM! Bangalore: October 27, 2024.WAM! Chennai: November 10, 2024.WAM! Kohima: November 22, 2024.WAM! Kolkata: November 24, 2024.WAM! Bhubaneswar: November 26, 2024.WAM! Varanasi: November 28, 2024.WAM! Delhi: November 30, 2024.WAM! Mumbai: December 15, 2024.WAM! Ahmedabad: December 17, 2024.WAM! Nagpur: December 19, 2024.WAM! Hyderabad: December 21, 2024Registration is open on WAM! website and participation is free of charge for all categories.The WAM! Finale will take place as part of the WAVES summit from February 5 to 9, 2025, at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Anime Japan and similar international events, supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.Webtoons, Anime & MangaTalking about the immense potential of Webtoons, Anime & Manga in India and the world, the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Sanjay Jaju said "With its rich storytelling, creative styles and vibrant artistry, WAM! has the capability of elevating Indian talent on a global stage, inspiring a new generation to dream boldly and connect deeply with the global tapestry of creativity. The potential also lies in catering to the high demand among Indian consumers for such creatively weaved stories, enriching our creative landscape". Talking about the WAM! contest verticals across 10 States, Shri Jaju said“This will cultivate healthy competition among students and professionals, encouraging innovation and skill development. By providing platforms for showcasing their talent, we can inspire excellence and effectively identify emerging talent within the industry.”Secretary of Media & Entertainment Association of India (MEAI), Shri Ankur Bhasin added,“The launch of WAM! marks a significant step in bringing the vibrant culture of anime and manga to the forefront in India. By providing a platform for talented creators to showcase their work and reach global audiences, we are not only fostering creativity but also strengthening the 'Create in India' vision. This initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing local talent and building a thriving ecosystem for the AVGC-XR and media sectors in the country.”

