Voyz, Smart Suitcase By Sanaz Hassannezhad Wins Bronze In A' Fashion Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Voyz, Smart Suitcase

Innovative Smart Suitcase Design Recognized for Excellence in and Accessories Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of accessory design, has announced Voyz, Smart Suitcase by Sanaz Hassannezhad as the Bronze winner in the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Voyz design within the accessory industry, acknowledging its outstanding features and innovative approach to enhancing the modern travel experience.The Voyz Smart Suitcase addresses key challenges faced by travelers, offering practical solutions that align with current trends and needs in the accessory industry. By integrating advanced technology and craftsmanship, this design provides users with intelligent features such as real-time tracking, remote locking, weight sensing, and item locating, all accessible through a smartphone app. These functionalities not only streamline the travel process but also offer peace of mind to users, making Voyz a valuable addition to the industry.What sets Voyz apart is its thoughtful combination of functionality, aesthetics, and innovation. The zipperless, polycarbonate shell and reinforced corners ensure durability against travel wear, while the fingerprint authentication and USB charger add an extra layer of security and convenience. The incorporation of strain gauge sensors and load cells for weight measurement, along with the GPS-enabled tracking app, demonstrates the design's focus on addressing common pain points faced by travelers. The ergonomic handles and the use of injection molding for high-volume production further showcase the attention to detail and practicality in the Voyz design.Winning the Bronze A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award serves as a motivation for Sanaz Hassannezhad and the team behind Voyz to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the accessory industry. This recognition not only validates the design's merits but also inspires future projects that prioritize user needs and leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance the travel experience. As Voyz gains visibility through this award, it has the potential to influence industry standards and inspire other designers to explore similar solutions.Interested parties may learn more at:About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. These designs showcase the skill and dedication of their creators in developing innovative solutions that enhance people's lives. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards through their thoughtful use of materials, technology, and attention to detail. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness, serving as a testament to the designer's experience, imagination, and resourcefulness. Designs in the Fashion and Travel Accessories category are evaluated based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, aesthetic appeal, functional efficiency, originality, sustainability, ergonomics, cultural relevance, market viability, use of technology, attention to detail, emotional engagement, inclusive design, versatility, durability, social impact, adaptability to trends, cost-effectiveness, branding and packaging, user experience, and craftsmanship excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award is a prestigious design competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and innovation in the fashion and travel accessories industry. Open to a diverse range of participants, including designers, agencies, companies, and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase outstanding design capabilities and gain international recognition. The competition is judged by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria through a blind peer-review process. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to have their design excellence acknowledged and gain global exposure within this highly competitive industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from countries worldwide. At its core, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.