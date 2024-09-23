Leclanché Launches XN50, World’S First Li-Ion Commercial Cell Featuring Echion Technologies’ XNO®

Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Launch

Leclanché Launches XN50, World's First Li-ion Commercial Cell Featuring Echion Technologies' XNO®

23.09.2024 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Leclanché Launches XN50, World's First Li-ion Commercial Cell Featuring Echion Technologies' XNO®

Leclanché unveils the world's first lithium-ion (Li-ion) cell featuring XNO® (niobium-based) anode materials

The cell has an estimated cycle life of over 10,000 cycles, making it ideal for heavy-duty applications in rail, marine and mining sectors Developed through a Joint Development Agreement between Leclanché and Echion Technologies, focusing on sustainable solutions with reduced environmental impact

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 23 rd September 2024 –

Leclanché SA

(SIX: LECN), a leading provider of energy storage solutions have developed XN50, the world's first lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery cell, featuring Echion Technologies ' XNO®, a niobium-based active anode material. The cell provides integrators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a differentiated battery option that outperforms existing chemistries in heavy duty e-mobility, rail and marine applications. Leclanché is set to replace its current LTO offering with XNO®, with a new set of battery module and pack solutions that sit alongside Leclanché's G/NMC offering. Leclanché carried out stringent product development and verification to produce a cell that is ready for market adoption. Commercially available now, XN50 delivers the benefits expected from the new XNO® anode chemistry including 50% higher energy density vs. LTO technologies, fast charging and maintaining the highest cell safety and performance in extreme conditions. The XN50 cell can also deliver high power over an estimated cycle life of more than 10,000 cycles when used in heavy-duty applications, with studies showing less than 3% capacity loss and less than 15% resistance growth after 1,000 2C/2C charge/discharge cycles at 45°C. Leclanché's unique water-based cathode formulation also ensures the XN50 cell electrodes are PFAS free, reducing its impact on the environment even further. Pierre Blanc, Chief Executive Officer at Leclanché SA, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the launch of the world's first commercial XNO® Li-ion cell. XNO® is soon set to displace the use of LTO within our product line and it will complement our current G/NMC offering as the go-to fast charging battery solution for heavy-duty applications, and so we look forward to integrating XNO® into our innovative module and pack systems.” Jean de La Verpilliere, Chief Executive Officer of Echion Technologies, said: "Congratulations to the Leclanché teams. With XN50 they are setting a new standard for heavy-duty Li-ion batteries. We have witnessed their exceptional drive, hard work and expertise first-hand over the last 3 years. I am proud that Echion was able to support them in the development of this industry-leading cell, and now look forward to seeing XN50 in the field at scale, which will enable end-users to benefit from a battery specifically engineered for industrial and mass transportation applications, significantly enhancing their operations while reducing emissions." Find out more about Leclanché's leading high-quality energy storage solutions on and Echion's XNO® battery materials at . For more information, please contact ...

# # #

About Leclanché Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with a presence in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).



About Echion Technologies LTD Echion is the world's leading supplier of niobium-based active anode materials. Our product, XNO®, delivers lithium-ion battery performance highly suited for industrial applications that demand the highest productivity and lowest total cost of ownership.

Powered by XNO® means lithium-ion batteries that can ultra-fast charge safely, maintain high energy densities even at low temperatures, and deliver high power across a cycle life of more than 10,000 cycles. Echion is headquartered in Cambridge (UK), and supplies XNO® to cell manufacturers globally.

Disclaimer This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

Contacts Media contacts:

Switzerland / Europe:

Thierry Meyer

T: +41 (0) 79

785 35 81

E-mail: ...



Germany: Christoph Miller

T: +49 (0) 711 947 670

E-mail: ...



Investor Contact:

Pasquale Foglia /Pierre Blanc

T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00

E-mail: ...













End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Leclanché SA Av. des Sports 42 1400 Yverdon-les-Bains Switzerland Phone: +41 (24) 424 65-00 Fax: +41 (24) 424 65-20 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0110303119, CH0016271550 Valor: A1CUUB, 812950 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1992759



End of News EQS News Service