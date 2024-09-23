29Th Annual Moorestown Education Foundation Golf Outing At The Legacy Club At Woodcrest In Cherry Hill, NJ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
This is an excellent opportunity for local businesses and individuals to show their support for the MEF and the Moorestown Township Public Schools.
MORRESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Moorestown Education Foundation (MEF), led by board President Debtosh Chakrabarti, is excited to announce its 29th Annual golf
Outing, to be held at The Legacy Club at Woodcrest in Cherry Hill, NJ. This highly anticipated event offers a prime opportunity for local businesses and individuals to Network
while supporting the Moorestown Education Foundation and the Moorestown Township Public Schools.
Under the leadership of Debtosh Chakrabarti, MEF continues to champion the educational development of students in the community, and this golf outing serves as a vital fundraising event.
“We are grateful for the generosity of our sponsors and participants over the years, and we encourage both new and returning supporters to take part in this year's event,” said Debtosh Chakrabarti.
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to register, visit this link or click the "Register Here" button on our website.
For immediate inquiries, please contact us at ....
Golf Outing
Date
Monday, October 7, 2024, 1PM Shotgun
Format
Golf Team Scramble
Prizes
Golf awards for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place teams and on-course contest winners
Contests
Longest Drive
Closest to the Pin
Straightest Drive
Hole in One
Golf Schedule
11:30 AM - Player Registration & Driving Range
1:00 PM - Shotgun Start & Tournament Play Begins
5:30 PM - Appetizers, Dinner, Live & silent Auction, & Awards
Debtosh Chakrabarti
Moorestown Education Foundation
...
