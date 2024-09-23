Kuwait FM Attends Ministerial Dinner On Middle East Peace
9/23/2024 3:04:48 AM
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya took part in 19th ministerial dinner on peace in the Middle East, hosted jointly by Qatari Premier and Foreign Minister Mohammad Al-Thani, Chief of International Peace Institute (IPI) Zeid Al-Hussien and Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.
The dinner, convened at IPI's headquarters on sidelines of United Nations 79th General Assembly in New York, handled a slew of issues and challenges facing the Middle East, at the forefront of which is the Palestinian issue and current developments in Gaza Strip.
The Foreign Ministers exchanged visions and ideas on mechanisms of addressing such challenges, discussed related international movements, and ways of instilling peace and security in the region. (end)
