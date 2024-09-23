In Zaporizhzhia, Number Of Victims Of Night Attacks Increased To 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, 13 people were as a result of nighttime enemy attacks.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

Photo by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

“13 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia : 7 women, 5 men, and a 15-year-old boy,” the post reads.

In total, during the day, the occupiers struck 363 times in 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. Russian troops carried out 9 air strikes in Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Zarichne, Kamianske and Pyatikhatky.

209 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaypole, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

4 MLRS attacks hit Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka and Robotyne.

146 artillery shelling was registered in Huliaypole, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were 95 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Russians attack, five wounded

Earlier it was reported that last night the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia, first with anti-aircraft guns.

The glazing and facades of apartment buildings and buildings were damaged. Firefighters extinguished the fire in a car and the balcony of one of the apartments. Emergency work was carried out to dismantle the destroyed structures of the entrance to the apartments.