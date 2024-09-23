AFU Shoot Down Three Shaheds At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, air defense forces shot down three Russian Shahed drones.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the of Ukraine reported this in Telegram .

On the night of September 23, six Russian air attack were detected in Ukrainian airspace: two Kh-59/69 guided missiles and four Shahed attack UAVs.

As a result of combat operations, air defense shot down three drones in Sumy region .

The remaining air targets - one drone and two missiles - did not reach their targets due to active countermeasures by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had used more than 900 guided aerial bombs, about 400 Shahed-type attack drones and almost 30 missiles against Ukrainians over the past week.