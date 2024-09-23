Kuwait Amir's Representative Meets Kenyan Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad met with President of Kenya William Ruto on sidelines of Summit of the Future at UN Headquarters in New York.

His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed best regards of His Highness the Amir to Ruto.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and ways of further promoting them for the best interest of the two countries and their people, as well as regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Essa and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)

