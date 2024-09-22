Policeman Killed In Attack On Diplomats' Convoy In NW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Sept 23 (NNN-APP) – A policeman was killed and four others were injured, while escorting a group of diplomats travelling from Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, to the capital, Islamabad, yesterday, Pakistan's of Foreign Affairs said.

An advance scout vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device, in Swat district of KP, which resulted in casualty of the police, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The group of diplomats has returned safely to Islamabad, the statement added.

“Our sympathies are with the families of the demised policeman and three injured in the incident,” the foreign office said, adding that, such terrorist acts will not deter Pakistan from its commitment to the fight against terrorism.

Police sources said that, the diplomats' delegation included ambassadors, attaches, and their families, accompanied by representatives of a local commerce chamber.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The area had been cordoned off for further investigations.– NNN-APP

