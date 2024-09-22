Russians Shell Village In Chernihiv Region, Two Injured
9/22/2024 7:17:05 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians shelled a village in Semenivka community, Chernihiv region, with mortars; two local residents were wounded.
Vyacheslav Chaus, Chief of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, "the Russians shelled a village in Semenivka community with mortars. Two men, aged 60 and 55, were injured. Both were hospitalized."
"Also, a building caught fire following the shelling," the regional chief added.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 19, Russians carried out 104 attacks with various types of weaponry on the border territories of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, resulting in a total of 383 blasts.
