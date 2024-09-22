عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Shell Village In Chernihiv Region, Two Injured

Russians Shell Village In Chernihiv Region, Two Injured


9/22/2024 7:17:05 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians shelled a village in Semenivka community, Chernihiv region, with mortars; two local residents were wounded.

Vyacheslav Chaus, Chief of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, "the Russians shelled a village in Semenivka community with mortars. Two men, aged 60 and 55, were injured. Both were hospitalized."

"Also, a building caught fire following the shelling," the regional chief added.

Read also: Sumy Children 's Home evacuated to safe regions

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 19, Russians carried out 104 attacks with various types of weaponry on the border territories of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, resulting in a total of 383 blasts.

MENAFN22092024000193011044ID1108701869


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search