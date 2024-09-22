Dissanayake Declared Sri Lankan President, Calls For Unity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The Election Commission of Sri Lanka declared on Sunday left-leaning leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake as winner of the Sri Lankan presidential election.

The declaration came after second round of votes, as no candidate could win 50% in the the first round of counting.

Dissanayake, who defeated Sajith Premadasa, is the leader of Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, which is part of National People's Power front. The new president is expected to take oath on Monday.

The president-designate recalled the sacrifices of his countrymen and called for unity of all the people of Sri Lanka.

"This dream can only be realized with a fresh start. The unity of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, and all Sri Lankans is the bedrock of this new beginning. The New Renaissance we seek will rise from this shared strength and vision," he said. (end) atk

MENAFN22092024000071011013ID1108701491