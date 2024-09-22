Kuwait Amir's Rep.: Global Challenges Require Fair Geographical Representation At UN

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad delivered Kuwait speech to the Summit of the Future at the UN HQ in New York on Sunday.

He conveyed to the conferees the regards of His Highness the Amir, and congratulated the President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly and UN Secretary General on the outcomes of the high-level meeting.

The Summit of the Future Outcome Document, endorsed a few hours ago, will deepen cooperation to address the challenges and loopholes in the governance and renew commitment to launching a multilateral system that could keep abreast with the new developments, His Highness said.

His Highness the Crown Prince appreciated the UN Secretary General's call in 2021 for convening the Summit of the Future and laying the groundwork for a more effective international cooperation.

"We have seen the mounting challenges facing the developing and least-developed countries, including the trans-border challenges related to development and the accelerating climate change.

"These challenges highlight the need of effective application of the principle of fair geographical representation at the UN and doing away with discrimination and politicization," His Highness the Crown Prince stressed. (more)

