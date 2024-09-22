Enwan Developments Partners With E& Egypt To Enhance Project Value, Services

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's developer Enwan Developments announced its partnership with e& Egypt Business, a subsidiary of e& Egypt. This comes within the company's strategy to collaborate with strong entities in all aspects and details of its projects.

Mohamed Salem, the founder and CEO of Enwan Developments, said that e& Business will provide all the necessary services for the administrative and medical building in the company's Maraya Plaza mall through the Triple Play service, which includes landline, internet, and other communication services. The project was aligned with global technological advancements, ensuring the highest quality standards for all occupants and visitors.

He explained that the Maraya Plaza project consisted of two connected buildings with commercial, administrative, and medical functions, offering various unit spaces. Located in New Cairo, with a total investment of EGP 1bn, the project spans 2,000 sqm. The company has contracted with Azure Architects to act as an engineering consultant and architectural designer for the project, aiming to create a fully integrated development that maximizes the benefits of its prime location.

The project comprises six floors in each building, one designated for administrative offices and the other for medical purposes. Additionally, there are commercial units on the ground and first floors. The building is equipped with meeting rooms, a rooftop lounge, and elevators in each building.

Sherif El-Khouly, Chief Business Officer at e& Egypt, said:“This strategic collaboration aligns with the implementation of the state's digital transformation strategy within the framework of Egypt's Vision 2030.”