Media reports new French Premier possibly to quit

(MENAFN) French Prime Michel Barnier may resign if he fails to establish a new following his meeting with deputies on Thursday, according to a report from France Info, citing a member of the right-wing Les Republicains party. Just two weeks into his tenure, Barnier is grappling with the challenge of uniting a fragmented lower house of parliament while also addressing France’s escalating budget deficit.



The unnamed Les Republicains member indicated that Barnier views this as his "last chance" to form an effective administration. If he cannot do so, it is believed he will recognize that conflicting personal interests among lawmakers are obstructing the process. "He will realize that it will not be possible, that the personal interests of everyone prevent him from forming a government calmly," the member stated.



Sources within the party have suggested that President Emmanuel Macron is actively involved in the negotiations, adding an additional layer of complexity to the situation. One party insider warned, "He [Macron] plays with fire. If Michel Barnier resigns, he will be on the front line."



Macron appointed Barnier, a seasoned conservative and former Brexit negotiator, to lead the government after a turbulent two months of political instability that followed snap elections in June and July. These elections resulted in no single party securing an outright majority in parliament, complicating governance in the country.



In the recent elections, the left-wing New Popular Front (NPF) emerged with the most seats but fell short of forming a government. Macron previously blocked the appointment of the NPF’s proposed prime minister, Lucie Castets, citing concerns that her leadership would undermine “institutional stability.”



As the political landscape remains tense and divided, Barnier’s ability to form a government is critical not only for his political future but also for the broader governance of France during a time of economic challenge.

