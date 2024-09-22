Children of Native American leader want his portrait back in NFL

(MENAFN) The descendants of John Two Guns White Calf, a prominent Native American chief whose likeness inspired the former logo of the Washington Commanders (previously known as the Redskins), are calling for a renewed recognition of his legacy within the NFL. Thomas White Calf, a great-nephew of the esteemed early-20th-century leader of the Blackfeet tribe, expressed this desire during an interview with Fox News. He stated, “The fans want him back and we want him back,” emphasizing the importance of his ancestor's image in representing Native American heritage.



“Our ancestor was the most famous and most photographed native in history,” Thomas said, joined by his mother, Delphine White Calf. Both expressed pride in their lineage, with Delphine noting the Blackfeet tribe's collective pride in White Calf’s legacy.



The White Calf family recently met with Montana Senator Steve Daines, who has been a vocal opponent of the 2020 decision to rebrand the franchise. Daines has highlighted what he sees as a historical injustice perpetrated against Native American representations in sports, addressing the issue in Congress and through various media platforms. He articulated his view during a Senate subcommittee hearing, stating, “Make no mistake, this logo was inspired and envisioned … as a tribute to Native Americans. It is not a caricature. It is a depiction of pride and strength. Of courage and honor.”



The original logo was created in 1971 by Blackie Wetzel, another leader within the Blackfeet community. The Washington Redskins adopted this emblem the following year. However, amid widespread racial protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in 2020, the franchise decided to retire both the name and the mascot. This decision was influenced by pressure from major investors and sponsors who argued that the branding perpetuated harmful stereotypes about Native Americans.



As the descendants of John Two Guns White Calf continue to advocate for his legacy, their calls reflect a broader conversation about cultural representation, heritage, and the implications of sports branding in contemporary society. Their efforts highlight the importance of honoring historical figures in a way that respects their contributions and significance to their communities.

